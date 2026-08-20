Real Madrid's latest surprise? Porto president appears in the Spanish capital

Everyone believed José Mourinho was putting the finishing touches to Real Madrid's squad for the new season. Then a new name landed on the Merengues' table: a young Danish midfielder rated as one of the most prominent rising talents in Europe.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Real Madrid are showing great interest in Victor Froholdt (20 years old), who has an 85 million euro release clause in his Porto contract after just one season in the Portuguese league.

Froholdt joined Porto in the summer of 2025 from Copenhagen for 20 million euros, plus two million euros in variables, and signed a contract until 2030. His market value has climbed to 50 million euros in less than a year, according to Transfermarkt, making him the most expensive player in the Portuguese league right now.

What really cranked up the speculation was the sudden arrival of Porto president André Villas-Boas in Madrid over the past few days, timed exactly with his jewel being linked to Real. There is no official confirmation of a direct meeting between the two parties, but the presence of the Portuguese club's number one in the capital is hardly coincidence.

Mourinho's interest stems from a long-standing acquaintance. The Portuguese coach had heaped praise on the Danish player during his time at Benfica, and his words reached the Danish media themselves. Now, in charge of Real Madrid, he has revived the name as a specific request.

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Froholdt's brilliance was no fluke. He was a key pillar in Francesco Farioli's side, deservedly crowned Portuguese league champions, playing most of the season's matches, scoring 8 goals and providing 7 assists in all competitions. He was decisive in the Europa League too, before opening the new campaign with a winning goal in the Portuguese Super Cup final against Torinense on 1 August, picking up the man of the match award.

Real Madrid are studying the situation and consider Froholdt a preferred option for Mourinho. Porto, though, know exactly what they hold. They will not part with a priceless jewel for anything short of the 85 million euro release clause.