Real Madrid's channel has launched a scathing attack on Spanish league officials after the refereeing errors in the derby against Atletico Madrid, which Los Blancos lost 1-2.

The Touchline network account on X carried the statements. "All that is missing now is for the Spanish league to allow Real Madrid's opponents to play the match against us with weapons," the channel said.

Real Madrid's channel also announced it would no longer analyse matches. "Talking about tactics or football no longer makes sense," it added.

According to the Merengue channel: "There is different treatment when it comes to Real Madrid. The Spanish league and the Spanish Football Federation do not allow Real Madrid to compete. They have a plan."

The attack did not stop there. "All of this makes one want to vomit. They do not care if the filth spreads everywhere, over Javier Tebas's league," it stressed.

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