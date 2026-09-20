Real Madrid have issued an official statement on the injury to Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde, following Sunday evening's 1-2 derby defeat to Atletico.

Los Blancos confirmed in an official statement that Valverde has suffered a severe contusion to his left ankle. He will undergo further tests in the coming hours to determine the exact extent of the damage.

The injury came in the first half, after a challenge by Kang-in Lee on the Uruguayan.

According to Sport, Valverde will definitely miss the next international call-up.

Real Madrid now face 20 days without a competitive fixture. Their next match falls on Saturday 10 October against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the eighth round of La Liga.

Estimates put Valverde out for between two and three weeks, though the club has not confirmed this. That timeline could leave him touch and go for the Villarreal clash. The tests over the coming hours will reveal whether he is dealing with something more serious and pin down a clearer recovery window.

Beyond Villarreal, the schedule only tightens. Los Blancos travel to Roma on Wednesday 14 October in the Champions League, host Sevilla at the Bernabeu four days later, then face one of the standout fixtures of the early season: the Clasico against Barcelona on the 25th.

How the ankle responds will decide everything. Valverde could feasibly return in one of these matches, but it is far too early to say. Real Madrid must run further tests, and the club has not set a date for his comeback.

The next few hours will settle whether he makes the Villarreal game or has to wait a little longer.

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