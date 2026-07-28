As Sky reports, Real have put a counter-offer to the Brazilian and his advisers. The clear aim is for Vinicius to extend his contract, which expires in 2027.

Los Blancos are aware of Arsenal's advances and now hope their latest offer will finally bring an agreement with Vinicius. Negotiations have been dragging on for well over a year and have repeatedly stalled. Early on, Real's decision-makers apparently felt Vinicius was asking for far too much in wages, with reports claiming he wanted to earn at least as much as team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

Vinicius apparently did soften his stance at one point, which is why Sky reported in the spring that an agreement over a contract extension was close. But it still has not happened, even several months later.

Will Arsenal profit from Vinicius' situation at Real Madrid?

Arsenal now appear to be trying to profit from that. Recently, the Telegraph reported that the English champions are tempting Vinicius with a record offer. The 26-year-old would therefore earn more in London than any Arsenal player before him. The Athletic also reported on the Gunners' interest in one of Los Blancos' superstars.





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That only adds to Real's need for a quick decision from Vinicius. The Madrid club do not want to risk losing the Brazil international on a free transfer next year under any circumstances. If Vinicius soon decides against an extension at the Bernabeu, a sale this summer would become increasingly likely.

Explosive history between Vinicius Junior and Jose Mourinho

There is also history between Vinicius, who moved from Flamengo to Madrid in 2018, and Real's new coach Jose Mourinho. In the wake of the racism scandal involving Gianluca Prestianni and Vini Jr. in the Champions League match at Mourinho's club at the time, Benfica, in February, the forward and the Portuguese coach clashed. "When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way," Mourinho had said afterwards, criticising Vinicius' exuberant celebrations over his winning goal for 1-0 and assigning the Real star a share of the blame for repeatedly being the victim of racist abuse: "Something is not right there, because it happens in every stadium. In every stadium in which Vinicius plays, something happens. Always," Mourinho said.

Vinicius is unlikely to have forgotten that. The Telegraph writes that Mourinho, meanwhile, is very clear: Real's old and new coach wants to prevent the Brazilian's departure at all costs. Mourinho is fully planning with Vinicius, who has been one of Real's most important pillars for years. Last season, across all competitions, he recorded 22 goals and 14 assists in 53 appearances.