Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Fede ValverdeGetty
Jonathan van Haaster
Translated by

Real Madrid remain perfect in Champions League thanks to Denzel Dumfries assist and a new Federico Valverde stunner in stoppage time

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Real Madrid
Champions League

Real Madrid made it four wins from four in the Champions League league phase, edging AEK 2-3 in Athens. Madrid took the lead for the first time only in stoppage time, when Federico Valverde's stunning strike settled it. Moments earlier, Denzel Dumfries had set up Kylian Mbappé to make it 2-2.

With Arda Güler rested by Mourinho, Dumfries started for Real. The manager also found room for both Yan Diomandé and Vinícius Júnior.

AEK, who started former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, took the lead inside a quarter of an hour. Jovic laid the ball off to Aboubakary Koïta, who cut inside on the edge of the penalty area, beat Marc Cucurella and caught Thibaut Courtois out at his near post: 1-0.

A touch from Bellingham sent Vinícius' cross into the net, but the Englishman was narrowly offside. Five minutes later, he equalised with a superb backheel: 1-1.

Next matches
VAL

VAL

LaLiga

07 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

AEK

AEK

Super League

08 Nov 2026

LEV

LEV

Despite the equaliser, Real struggled against the determined Greeks, whose excellent defending kept them at bay. Mbappé then found Cucurella unmarked with a chance to make it 1-2, but the Spaniard struck the sliding Lazaros Rota with his weaker foot.

Mbappé went close himself, sending a powerful shot narrowly wide. A Madrid lead looked inevitable, yet Stavro Pilo scored on the counterattack from a Koïta pass, shooting under Courtois.

Just after that, Dumfries, who had endured a mediocre match, drove in a cross for Mbappé to equalise. Mbappé pointed straight to the Netherlands international after scoring.

With time running out, Valverde unleashed a trademark thunderbolt that flew spectacularly into the top corner in stoppage time: 2-3. Real remain perfect with twelve points from four matches, while AEK sit 30th with three points from four matches.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google