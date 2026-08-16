Real Madrid have been handed a boost over Aurélien Tchouaméni just days before La Liga kicks off.

The French midfielder has shaken off the muscle strain that kept him out of Los Blancos' most recent training sessions, according to press reports.

Read also

Sticking to their demand: Manchester City shock Barcelona for the third time

Beşiktaş president: the coach did not want Salah, and I made a great effort to convince him

Arancha Rodríguez, a journalist at Spain's "Cope" radio, said on Sunday that Tchouaméni should be fit for the meeting with Espanyol next Saturday in the opening round of the Spanish league.

Tchouaméni had returned to Real Madrid training after featuring for France at the World Cup, but the muscular problem forced him to work alone at first. His condition then improved and he edged closer to a full return.

Los Blancos face Germany's Schalke in their final friendly on Sunday before opening their official campaign at hosts Espanyol.



