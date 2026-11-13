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Real Madrid have set their sights on Vitao, the 18-year-old Atletico Mineiro defender, who is regarded as one of the most prominent rising talents in Brazilian football, amid anticipated competition from Premier League clubs.

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According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", the Royal club are keeping a close eye on the young defender. They are not alone, though, with Brighton and Everton both tracking him too.

Brighton look set to lead the race, ready to table the first official bid in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The same report claims they are preparing an offer of 14 million euros, below the 20-million-euro release clause for foreign clubs.

Atlético Mineiro own 80% of the player's economic rights. The remaining 20% is split between Vitão himself and his two agents, Lincoln and Adriano Spadotto.

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The Belo Horizonte club tried to tie the young defender down to a new deal, aiming to boost his salary and raise his release clause. But the talks have stalled in recent weeks.

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Vitão earns one of the lowest wages of any starter in the Brazilian Premier League.

Born on 4 March 2008, the 1.93-metre defender rose through the youth ranks at Atlético Mineiro, wearing the captain's armband from the under-15s.

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He skippered the side that lifted the Brazilian under-17 league title in 2025, having already won the South American under-17 championship that same year with Brazil.

Promoted to the first team at 17, Vitão went on to nail down a place in Eduardo Domínguez's starting line-up.

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The goalless draw against Internacional at the Beira-Rio last August ranks among his standout performances, a game in which he showed his aerial strength and his knack for building play from the back.

Right now he is away with Brazil's under-20 national team, using the international break to join the camp.

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"Sport" report that several members of Carlo Ancelotti's coaching staff with the Brazil senior side have praised the youngster's numbers.

Real Madrid have long chased young Brazilian talents, snapping them up before their value soars.

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Brighton's expected bid and that tempting release clause, however, may force the Royal club into a quick move if they want to see off their English rivals and get the deal done.