Real Madrid loan out Franco Mastantuono and hold positive talks with Vinícius Júnior

Franco Mastantuono is close to joining Fiorentina on loan, Fabrizio Romano among others reports. The Argentine will play in Serie A until the end of this season and then return to Real Madrid, who were not willing under any circumstances to include an option to buy. Meanwhile, the Spanish club are holding 'very positive' talks with Vinícius Júnior, whose future remains a major talking point.

Mastantuono arrived last summer from River Plate for around €45 million and, despite being only 18, played a fair amount in his first season at the Santiago Bernabéu, where he is under contract until mid-2031.

He made 23 La Liga appearances, 11 of them starts. With one goal and no assists, his return has fallen well short and Real think a loan move is the sensible option.

Competition in Madrid is fierce for Mastantuono, and he also knows Yan Diomandé will in all probability arrive from RB Leipzig, which further reduces his chances of playing time.

After Christ Oulaï (Trabzonspor, 26 million), Arthur Atta (Udinese, 25), Viery (Grêmio, 15), Giovanni Fabbian (13), Marco Brescianini (Atalanta, 10), Víctor Valdepeñas (Real Madrid, 8) and loanees João Mário (Juventus), Radu Dragusin (Tottenham Hotspur) and Álex Jiménez (Bournemouth), Mastantuono is set to become La Viola's tenth summer signing already.

Real Madrid are also working to extend the contract of Vinícius Júnior, which expires in mid-2027. The Brazilian is attracting serious interest from Arsenal, though they still have major doubts over whether a deal is feasible.

The club are doing everything they can to keep him and have 'significant confidence' that Team Vini will agree after a 'very positive conversation', in which coach José Mourinho was also directly involved, among others.

Real Madrid have reportedly offered Vinícius an annual salary of €22 million and a substantial signing bonus. However, Los Blancos want clarity as soon as possible. If Vinícius still refuses to extend his contract, then Real will normally try to sell him in this transfer window given the length of his contract.