Real Madrid in the firing line over Vinicius: it would have been better for him to train!

Vinicius Junior was supposed to use his suspension to rebuild his fitness and form. Instead, Real Madrid packed him off to Dubai. The decision sparked a storm in Spain and reopened the question that never goes away: who is to blame for the decline of the Brazilian star?

Vinicius trained apart from his Real Madrid teammates on Friday. His absence had nothing to do with Saturday's game against Valencia, where he is serving the fourth match of his suspension, and nothing to do with an early call-up to join Ancelotti's Brazil squad ahead of its upcoming matches. The truth is simpler. The Brazilian will spend the weekend in Dubai.

An advertising trip instead of training

Real Madrid announced that the trip forms part of an agreement with Emirates, and that their player will film promotional adverts there for "Visit Dubai".

That justification failed to convince many. Journalist Pacojo Delgado weighed in on the programme "Ser Deportivos", saying: "In my opinion, it would be better for Vinicius to stay and train to recover his fitness, rather than film advertisements".

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He added: "I am not saying he should go to Valencia to be with the team, but it seems better for him to stay at Valdebebas until he joins Brazil".

Everything surrounding the Real Madrid number 7 this year, Delgado pointed out, has been "very strange".

Fatigue and travel, and lost fitness

This goes beyond a few missed training sessions that would surely have sharpened his condition. He is nowhere near the Vinicius who almost won the Ballon d'Or two years ago.

He is wearing himself out with long distances, and paying for it with fatigue and the risk of injury. On top of his trip to Japan and Singapore, where he will play matches with his country, comes the journey to Dubai.

Journalist Anton Meana, who attended Friday's session, had his say: "I noticed his absence from training. I think it is good for him to be at the training pitch with his teammates, and it is also good for us to see him train on the day the press is allowed into Valdebebas".

Meana added: "I repeat, he cannot play, he has permission from the club and he is at a Real Madrid event in Dubai, and then they wonder whether there is a debate".

Mourinho defends, and Pacojo accuses the club

Vinicius sits firmly under the microscope of fans and press alike. Only last Friday, Mourinho fielded questions about his level after another flat display in Athens despite 90 minutes on the pitch, and about whether he would start him once he is available for league matches.

His coach said: "The coach must do everything in his power to bring his players to their best levels and try different playing strategies, whether at the individual level or at the level of their performance. A bad player will remain bad, but a good player will go through days of decline. If Vinicius were a bad player, we would say he put in a good performance in Athens".

Pacojo, though, pointed the finger straight at Real Madrid rather than the player alone: "If this is the plan to bring Vinicius back to his best levels, then I feel it will be a long process, and this trip is no longer the responsibility of Vinicius alone, but is the responsibility of the club too".

Between the adverts and the training, between Dubai and Valdebebas, Vinicius remains trapped in an endless cycle. Everyone is still waiting for the return of the version that terrified Europe.