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In their official announcement, the Blancos say, "Real Madrid C.F. and Aurélien Tchouameni have reached an agreement to extend the player's contract, keeping him at the club until 30 June 2032.

Aurélien Tchouameni joined Real Madrid in 2022. In his five seasons with the club, he has played 205 matches and won eight trophies: one Champions League, two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one Spanish league title, one Copa del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup.

He is a France international, with 50 caps and a UEFA Nations League title won in 2021".

Since joining Real Madrid in the 2022-23 season after spells at Bordeaux and Monaco, Tchouameni has made 186 appearances for Real Madrid and scored 7 goals. The Frenchman, born in 2000, has won 1 La Liga title, 1 Copa del Rey, 1 Spanish Super Cup, 1 Champions League, 1 Club World Cup, 1 Intercontinental Cup and 2 UEFA Super Cups.

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Real Madrid have confirmed Tchouameni's contract extension. The French midfielder has agreed a deal with the Spanish club to stay with the Blancos until 30 June 2032.

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After arriving in the Spanish capital in the summer of 2022 following spells at Bordeaux and Monaco, Tchouameni gradually established an important role in the team. Real Madrid's official announcement highlights his contribution over five seasons at the club: 205 appearances and eight trophies, comprising one Champions League, two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup.

The Frenchman, born in 2000, has made 186 appearances for Real Madrid and scored seven goals. His honours with the club include one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup, one Champions League, one Club World Cup, one Intercontinental Cup and two UEFA Super Cups.

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Tchouameni's international record includes 50 caps for France and the UEFA Nations League title he won in 2021. He made his France debut against Bosnia in 2021. His most recent match for France was a 3-0 win over Sweden in the round of 32 at the World Cup last summer.