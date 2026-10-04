Real Madrid club icon is suddenly being linked with AC Milan after months without a club

Dani Carvajal has been offered to several Serie A clubs. The 34-year-old right-back has been without a club since leaving Real Madrid, but has no plans to end his career yet.

Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel that several Italian clubs have been offered the chance to sign Carvajal on a free transfer. So far, according to the transfer expert, that has not led to concrete negotiations.

Mundo Deportivo has named AC Milan as a possible destination. The Italian giants could value Carvajal's experience, while the six-time Champions League winner would not require a transfer fee. However, there is currently no concrete interest from Milan.

Last summer, Carvajal said goodbye to Real Madrid after 23 years. He came through the club's academy and then spent thirteen seasons in the first team. Across that spell, the defender made 450 official appearances and won no fewer than 27 trophies.

After leaving, the Spaniard received offers from, among others, Qatar, but for the time being he preferred a new adventure in Europe. Clubs from Saudi Arabia and the United States had also previously been linked with him.

For his part, Carvajal has no intention of stopping yet. The former Real Madrid captain is waiting for a project that appeals to him both sporting-wise and personally, and as a free agent he can also sign a contract outside the regular transfer window.

Mundo Deportivo compares his situation to that of David Alaba. The Austrian also did not immediately find a new club last summer after leaving Real Madrid, but still signed for Udinese after the transfer window had closed.