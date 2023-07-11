Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti may stand trial amid €400,000 tax fraud claims

Carlo Ancelotti may have to appear in court in Spain as the Real Madrid coach has been accused of tax fraud, according to a report.

An investigation into the Italian has concluded and El Mundo claims that he is one step away from being charged with not declaring €400,000.

The sum he is accused of hiding relates to his image rights in 2014, a year after his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu side.

Ancelotti is not the first big name in Spanish football to be targeted by tax authorities in recent years.

Former Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was charged with tax evasion between 2011 and 2014 and was given a two-year suspended prison sentence.

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi was also hit with a suspended 21-month sentence related to €4.1 million worth of tax fraud between 2007 and 2009.

His former team-mate, Gerard Pique, was also given a €2.1m bill when he was found guilty of image rights fraud.

Ancelotti is currently in his second spell as Madrid coach, having returned to the club in 2021.

The 64-year-old has entered his final year in the role, however, having already agreed to take over as Brazil coach in 2024.