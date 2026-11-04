Real Madrid beat Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern Munich to sign 16-year-old Manchester United academy star JJ Gabriel after Carrington walkout

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Real Madrid have won the race ahead of several European heavyweights to capture Manchester United youth prospect JJ Gabriel following his refusal to return to Carrington. The 16-year-old talent has already begun training in the Spanish capital while waiting for his departure from Old Trafford to be formally ratified.

Advertisement

Spanish giants win transfer chase

According to talkSPORT, Madrid have fended off rival interest from Barcelona, Bayern and PSG to secure the signature of the 16-year-old United talent. Premier League rivals Chelsea were also keen on the youngster, though moving to another English side presented greater regulatory hurdles.

Having celebrated his 16th birthday in October, the teenager is now eligible to join an overseas club following his transfer request last month.

Playing time row sparked walkout

Gabriel has worked away from United's training ground since walking out prior to a Carabao Cup tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on September 16. Although he had been scheduled to make his senior debut in that fixture, his representatives demanded the club cancel his registration after insisting he be guaranteed at least 20 minutes across games against Sabah FK, Brighton and Bournemouth before discussing a scholarship deal.

Despite repeated efforts from Old Trafford officials to repair relations, the player's family remained determined to leave. Because sources indicate the teenager holds an Irish passport, he can join a European Union club once FIFA approve the switch and confirm United receive compensation, which talkSPORT previously reported could be as low as £300,000.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wayne Rooney unsurprised by departure

Former United captain Rooney has watched the youngster progress closely through the youth ranks alongside his own son, Kai, and admitted the departure came as no surprise.

Related Topics

Speaking to talkSPORT previously, the club legend said: "With the JJ situation, I've seen him growing up, he's been in [my son] Kai's team, and I think, if I'm being honest, everyone has seen it coming.

"There's been a desire to maybe play abroad, maybe in Spain. We have to remember he's 15, he's still a kid. That's a lot of pressure and you hope that the decisions are being made for the right reasons.

Advertisement

"I actually listened to Michael Carrick talk about it after the Brighton game and I thought he spoke really well.

"It's such a big story with everything that's going on at Man United that you forget there's a kid involved here."

Advertisement

Governing body clearance required next

Gabriel will continue training in Madrid over the coming days while awaiting final administrative clearance from FIFA to complete his switch. Once world football's governing body signs off on the compensation package owed to the Red Devils, the teenager can officially link up with his new academy team-mates in Spain. Meanwhile, United hierarchy will look to put the acrimonious saga behind them and focus on retaining their remaining youth prospects.