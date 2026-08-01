Real Madrid are desperate to strengthen one position; this player must be sold first

José Mourinho wants to strengthen his squad before the new LaLiga season begins. According to Marca, the Portuguese coach is specifically targeting a new centre-back.

The injury list has reportedly left Mourinho frustrated, especially at the back. Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rüdiger and Éder Militão are all unavailable with different injuries. The latter still has months of rehabilitation ahead of him.

Saturday's friendly against Fiorentina will also come too soon for Ibrahim Konaté, who arrived from Liverpool. The French defender is on holiday after reaching the semi-finals at the World Cup.

Right now, Mourinho has to rely on youth players Lamini Fati and Joan Martínez in the heart of Madrid's defence. At the same time, the club are scouring the market for reinforcements at the back.

According to Marca, Madrid must sell a player before they can sign a defender. Raúl Asencio appears to be the one in question, with the player currently recovering from an injury.

Recently, Mourinho spent €75 million strengthening the full-back positions. Denzel Dumfries arrived from Inter, while Marc Cucurella was prised away from Chelsea for €55 million.

Before the LaLiga season starts, Real Madrid still have several friendlies to play. Espanyol are Mourinho's side's first opponents on 22 August.