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The scenario of Rodri's transfer to Barcelona is repeating itself, but this time the roles have been reversed. Barcelona were the ones who snatched the Spanish player at the last moment, and now Real Madrid are preparing to respond in the same way. Their target is a young player described as "the new Rodri" at centre-back.

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Real Madrid and Barcelona have been chasing the same targets in the transfer market lately, with Spanish football's two giants constantly looking to strengthen their squads. The standout example from recent windows is Rodri, who changed his mind at the last moment.

The Spain captain appeared to have sealed his move to Real Madrid. Barcelona then exploited the late uncertainty to sign the talented midfielder.

Now the two clubs are going head to head again, this time over one player and with an eye on the future. The "Rodri" scenario may well repeat itself. Only this time, the roles will be reversed.

According to Spanish website "El Desmarque", Barcelona have tried to sign Luka Vušković, a 19-year-old defender under contract with Brighton until June 2031. Barcelona's sporting management favour the Croatia international to partner Pau Cubarsí at the heart of the defence.

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Brighton are aware of Barcelona's interest and have no wish to let the centre-back go during the current winter transfer window. They're expected to listen to offers at the end of the season for a substantial fee. That's where Real Madrid come in.

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The Spanish website also pointed, indirectly, to Real Madrid's interest in Luka Vušković. Los Blancos are said to be taking a less direct approach as they try to prise the promising youngster away from Barcelona.

Madrid's management may change tack in the upcoming transfer window to avoid a repeat of the Rodri disappointment.

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Barcelona see Vušković as the ideal answer for the future of their defence. The Croatian has every attribute the Catalan club want: he's young, physically strong, comfortable on both feet and capable of building attacks from the back. He's a perfect fit for Barcelona's style.

The sporting management envisage him alongside Pau Cubarsí as the defensive partnership of the future. It's a pairing that could anchor the back line for years to come, giving the side a balance between strength and skill.

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Real Madrid, meanwhile, are watching quietly while working behind the scenes. They know full well what young defenders are worth in the current market, and that letting a player like Vušković join Barcelona would be a big mistake.

So Madrid are weighing up a different route into the race. Rather than clash with Barcelona head-on in the winter, they could wait until the end of the season, when Brighton open the door to negotiations.

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Brighton know exactly what their player is worth and won't let him go easily. His contract runs until 2031, which hands them considerable strength at the negotiating table and lets them demand a huge fee.

The deal could reach big figures befitting a talent like Vušković. That turns the battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona into a financial contest as well as a sporting one.