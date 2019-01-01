Reading's Sone Aluko picks Manchester City star David Silva as toughest opponent

The Nigerian forward had a memorable experience with the 33-year-old when they met four years ago

forward Sone Aluko has described playmaker David Silva as the toughest opponent he has ever faced.

Since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium in 2010, Silva has been an integral part of City's squad with his playmaking skills that have helped him pull the strings from the engine room of the team.

After playing against each other at different occasions during his time at back in 2015, Aluko is full of praise for the 'incredible' 33-year-old who has guided the Citizens to three titles, one and three League Cups.

"David Silva. He's a genius, incredible. He always seemed to have more space and time than everybody else and the complete respect of his team-mates," Aluko was quoted by Daily Mail.

"I don't think I've ever seen that. Whenever he asked for the ball, they gave it to him. They trusted him completely and saw him as the main guy, so that was interesting.

"That was four years ago when I was at Hull. He was something special. Scored a great goal as well.

"I was supposed to play further forward but because of the way the game was going, I was defending a lot.

"He was really smart in finding space, his first touch, seeing passes, everything was a cut above everybody that day."

Meanwhile, the former attacker selected a former boss who distinguished himself in and as the man he would have loved to play for.

"Sir Alex Ferguson. Just to experience the team talks and that whole mentality of 'We're never out of it'," he continued.

"They (Manchester United) used to score so many last-minute goals, it was definitely a mentality he pushed through the club with his style.

"He did it with Aberdeen when they won a European trophy, he did with Man United with the three or four teams he created there.

"It would be good to see how he not just coaches and manages and does team talks, but how he runs a whole club.

"I played for Aberdeen and you see him in the photos on the walls of the European nights. He still has that legacy there.

"I was there with Craig Brown and Archie Knox at the end of my time at Aberdeen. Archie Knox was Sir Alex's assistant for many, many years, so every now and again, he would tell us stories about the Man United days.

"So, yes, his legacy is still at the club. I think once someone like that is at a club, you're never going to shift it."

Aluko and his Reading teammates are not involved in any game this weekend after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on January 5.

They return to action on Tuesday for their league match against Wanderers and the international will hope to build on his rediscovered goalscoring touch after ending an 11-month goal drought against last Saturday.