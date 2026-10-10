After 13 minutes, paper planes, paper balls and large numbers of bouncy balls rained down from the stands on to the pitch. Rayo Vallecano supporters were making their anger with the club's leadership clear.

"Presa, leave now!" read the signs held aloft by the fans. Raul Martin Presa is Rayo's president, and that was the message.

Referee Jose Maria Sanchez initially halted the match for a few minutes. During the stoppage, the Rayo and Athletic Bilbao teams, along with former Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic, stayed in the interior area of the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas while stewards cleared the pitch.

Then, only a few minutes after play resumed, the same thing happened again with the score at 0-0. Sanchez stopped the match for a second time and, after consulting the captains of both teams and officials, decided to abandon it.

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What criticisms are Rayo Vallecano's fans making?

A statement from the organised fan scene of the Madrid club, published on X after the match was abandoned, explained the protest against the club leadership around Presa and contains numerous accusations. According to the statement, the scenes in Vallecas reflected years of frustration over the condition of the facilities, the club's leadership and the dispute over the stadium concession, which forced the team to play their first home matches in Butarque.

Background: In July, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sport decided that Rayo had to move the first three matches of the new LaLiga season to another stadium because there were serious safety deficiencies at their actual home ground.

In the statement, the fans describe the situation as "untenable" and promise further action: "The Rayo fans will not allow this."

As for the season so far, both teams have made mixed starts. Rayo are 13th with two wins, two draws and three defeats. Terzic and Bilbao are unbeaten in their last four matches (2W, 2D). The Basques, currently 10th, had lost their first two games.