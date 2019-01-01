Raynier Fernandes rocket sets up Mumbai City win against Jamshedpur

Mumbai City and Jamshedpur now have 13 points from nine matches...

Raynier Fernandes came off the bench to score a stunning goal as beat Jamshedpur 2-1 on Thursday at the GRD Sports Complex.

Paulo Machado (15') scored from a free-kick and Tiri (37') headed in from a corner before Raynier (56') came up with a match-winner off the bench.

Both sides failed to keep the ball in the opening minutes, with shabby displays in midfield ensuring that the ball changed feet very quickly.

Jamshedpur created the first big chance of the game in the sixth minute as Piti found Farukh Chaudhary in acres of space on the right flank. The winger forced a delivery into the box but Amrinder Singh managed to parry it away before making a save against CK Vineeth’s shot.

However, the visitors were the first to score, with Machado stunning the crowd with an unexpected free-kick effort. The Portuguese midfielder went for goal from a tight angle and beat goalkeeper Subrata Paul at his near post.

The opening goal was followed by a lengthy period of dominance by the home side. Piti and Farukh kept Mumbai’s defence on their toes and the latter came agonisingly close to scoring when he latched on to Tiri’s defence-splitting pass but missed the far post by inches.

There were signs of an equaliser before the break and Tiri scored in the 38th minute to restore parity. The defender beat Rowllin Borges to Piti’s delivery from a corner and beat Amrinder Singh to make it 1-1.

More to follow...