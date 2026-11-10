Raúl González begins his first coaching job with a professional team in an atmosphere thick with tension and instability. Taking charge of Real Oviedo, he faces a task whose difficulty runs far deeper than simply improving results. He must restore the fans' trust, reorganise the team's affairs and, above all, convince the board of the value of his technical project. It is a genuine test of the Real Madrid legend's abilities on the bench.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Raúl, who is preparing to lead his first training session at the El Requexón ground, will not inherit a team gripped by an intractable results crisis or needing a miracle to hit its targets. What he will find instead is a set of complex administrative, fan-related and technical challenges.

On the pitch, Oviedo's situation looks far from catastrophic. They sit one win from the play-off places and two wins from automatic promotion, with plenty of matches still to play. League calculations, then, are not the biggest obstacle facing the new coach.

The real problem lies in the atmosphere around the club, and the tense relationship between the fans and the board, particularly since the Pachuca group took ownership of Real Oviedo.

Instability and a crisis of trust

Since the Pachuca group acquired its stake, a long line of coaches has passed through the dugout. Álvaro Cervera, Luis Carrión, Javi Calleja, Veljko Paunović, Guillermo Almada and Julián Calero have all taken charge, a run of experiments that never delivered the technical stability everyone wanted and chipped away at a section of the fans' trust in the board.

The sharpest crisis came around 13 months ago. The club sacked Paunović despite the team sitting outside the Segunda relegation zone, then turned once more to Luis Carrión. That decision enraged a wide swathe of supporters and marked a turning point in the relationship between the stands and the board.

Criticism has only grown since then over the way Jesús Martínez, the man in charge of the Pachuca group, runs things. Raúl, as a result, must handle an atmosphere that is about far more than football. It stretches into the very nature of the relationships between the different parties inside the club.

Raúl's character put to the test

Raúl brings a strong character and long experience of coping with pressure, forged over an exceptional playing career that placed him among the greatest legends of Spanish football. Now, though, he steps into a very different challenge, with no coaching experience at professional team level behind him.

He may also meet a split in how the fans view his appointment. A number of Oviedo supporters follow Real Madrid or Barcelona, which could make the arrival of a Real Madrid legend a point of unease for those more attached to the Catalan club, while Madrid fans are likely to roll out a warmer welcome.

In his first words after taking the job, Raúl spoke of his admiration for the team's technical qualities, especially after the return of key players such as Ilyas Chaira and Estanis Pedrola, who both helped seal the win over Cádiz.

Even so, the attack remains one of the files screaming out for an urgent fix. This is a side without a striker capable of seizing chances and turning them into goals.

Carlos Fernández is close to returning to the fold, but the long-term absence of Cris Ramos is a serious blow, and the situation of Dani Calvo, an important figure in the back line, remains unclear through injury.

All of this forces Raúl to size up the team's needs early, particularly with the winter transfer window approaching. That window may hand the board a chance to strengthen the squad and bring in the players he needs to put his ideas into practice.

Hierro's experience and Raúl's goal

Raúl's appointment stirs memories of his close friend Fernando Hierro, who coached Oviedo about a decade ago and left a positive mark despite failing to win promotion or reach the play-offs.

Raúl now wants to write his own chapter at the club, drawing on whatever support he can find, yet he knows success will not rest on his famous name or his playing career. It will come down to his ability to turn the available talent into tangible results.

The real challenge for the Real Madrid legend runs beyond simply steering Oviedo back to winning ways. He must win the fans' trust, cool the tension around the club, and convince the board that his project deserves patience and support.