Rashid bin Humaid: AFC has faith in UAE's capability to host major events

The Chairman of UAE FA also spoke positively about the country's leadership which has been decisive during the pandemic...

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Friday the various centralised venues for the remaining Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 that are slated to take place from May 31 to June 15.

The United Arab Emirates have been selected as the host for Group G, which consists of ASEAN challengers Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia apart from the hosts.

Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association, appreciated AFC's decision to hand the opportunity to UAE to host the remaining matches of the group. He sees this decision as a reciprocation of trust that AFC has towards the infrastructure in Dubai for organising major sporting events.

Al Nuaimi assured all teams that they will receive the best care and training facilities that they require for preparation. He also praised the top brass leadership of the country for their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our country has been very successful in dealing with this global health crisis by providing a safe environment for everyone, starting from awareness and prevention to providing vaccines in the required quantities," he stated.

UAE are currently fourth in Group G with six points from four matches. While Vietnam are in the top spot with 11 points from five matches.

The Whites are scheduled to play Malaysia on June 3, whereas Thailand will lock horns with Indonesia. Their next fixture is on June 7 when they go up against the War Elephants while Vietnam will face Indonesia.

UAE's last two matches are against Indonesia and Vietnam on June 11 and June 15 respectively. AFC has mandated that the second round of qualification must be completed by June 15.

The four best fourth-placed teams across all groups will advance to the Asian Cup qualifying third round. The remaining four fourth-placed teams will advance to the Asian Cup qualifying play-off round.