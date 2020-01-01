Rashford beats Ighalo to win Manchester United Goal of the Season award

The Nigerian striker fell short of claiming the best goal award of the previous campaign for the Red Devils

Odion Ighalo has missed out on winning the Goal of the Season award after it was claimed by Marcus Rashford.

The 31-year-old Nigerian has been at Old Trafford since January, on loan from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua, scoring five goals in 19 competitive games.

He started on each occasion when he scored and his best strike came in a 5-0 bashing of LASK in the first leg of the Round of 16.

More teams

The former man received a lovely ball from fellow January signing Bruno Fernandes in the 28th minute and brilliantly controlled the ball, first with his right foot, and then switching to his left, before sending in a powerful volley beyond the reach of Alexander Schlager in goal for LASK.

The precision and technique of the goal illustrated Ighalo at his best, but it could not win him the best goal of the campaign with Rashford ultimately taking it in a poll conducted on the Manchester United website.

Rashford had a storming season for the Red Devils until a back injury befell him in January, which prompted the temporary purchase of Ighalo from .

The forward was, however, able to recover from his injury after the resumption of football from lockdown restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rashford’s award-winning goal came in an EFL Cup fourth-round tie against at Stamford Bridge on October 30, 2019.

Article continues below

He gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men the lead in the 25th minute from the penalty spot before Michy Batshuayi equalised for the Blues on the hour mark. The magical moment came in the 73rd minute with Rashford rifling home a 30-yard free-kick that was reminiscent of former Red Devil and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a list of 10 players, Ighalo polled seventh with 5.8% of the votes, ahead of Scott McTominay vs Arsenal (2.7%), Daniel James against (1.6%) and Harry Maguire against Tranmere Rovers in the (0.8%).

Ahead of Ighalo where Fernandes, for his effort against and Hove Albion on June 30 (15.5%), Mason Greenwood vs Bournemouth, while Anthony Martial had three goal entries, against Watford, and .