Rashford and Lukaku hail Solskjaer influence on Man Utd finishing

The Red Devils cruised to a 2-0 win at Newcastle thanks to the ice-cool finishes of their attacking pair at St James' Park

Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku channelled Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with two ice-cool finishes to down Newcastle - and paid tribute to the interim boss for influencing their calm approach.

international Lukaku opened the scoring 38 seconds after coming on as a second half substitute, reacting first after Rashford's dipping free-kick was spilled by Toon 'keeper Martin Dubravka.

And 10 minutes from time Rashford turned from provider to goalscorer by converting after Alexis Sanchez's pass, to secure the 2-0 success and give Solskjaer a fourth straight win.

Solskjaer carved out a status as an unerring finisher during his 11 years at Old Trafford as a player - and that reputation has already rubbed off on the strike-pair

"That is the key [to be relaxed]," man-of-the-match Rashford, who scored his third goal of Solskjaer's reign, told Sky Sports.

"We have not had the chance to work properly on it yet but just having those words around you makes a difference. I want to keep improving on that."

Lukaku is yet to make a start since Jose Mourinho was sacked earlier this month but the Norwegian's knowledge has already rubbed off on the ex- and forward.

"It is totally different," he said. "Marcus and I, and Anthony [Martial] are learning a lot from him especially on the offensive side.

"He is just trying to make us better and win games. So far so good, and we need to keep going."