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Barcelona captain Raphinha played a key role in his side's second goal against Villarreal, in a match that ended with a thrilling comeback for the Catalan club. The Brazilian star put in an exceptional effort at the start of the move, even though his name did not appear among the scorers or the providers of assists.

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Barcelona came from two goals down to beat Villarreal 3-2 at Camp Nou on Sunday, after the home side took an early lead through Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi. Gerard Martín started the fightback in the second half, Fermín López equalised, and Pau Navarro completed the comeback with an own goal.

Fermín López scored Barcelona's second from a Lamine Yamal assist, but the move began with a vital intervention from Raphinha. It showed his worth to the team, not just in attack but through his fighting spirit and his willingness to track back into defensive areas and help his teammates, according to Marca.

Pedri had lost the ball in midfield, handing Villarreal the chance to break quickly into the spaces that had opened up in the Barcelona defence. Raphinha reacted in a flash. He sprinted back at full speed to snuff out the danger before the opposition reached threatening areas.

The Barcelona captain got past a number of Villarreal players and won the ball back near the corner flag, killing the counter-attack and giving his side a fresh chance to switch from defence to attack.

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He didn't stop there. Raphinha kept driving forward and helped build a swift Barcelona break, moving the ball on to his teammates as the side advanced towards the Villarreal penalty area, before eventually finding Lamine Yamal, who set up the goal.

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Lamine Yamal picked out Fermín López, who didn't hesitate and put the ball in the net for Barcelona's second. The move reflected the team's collective work and proved that successful attacks don't always begin with the player who provides the final touch or the assist.

The moment highlighted Raphinha's leadership role at Barcelona. Hansi Flick named him captain at the start of the season, during a period of change and significant absences in the dressing room, handing the Brazilian the responsibility of leading his teammates on and off the pitch.

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Raphinha's standing in the dressing room was behind the decision. His teammates knew all about his influence on the team well before he officially received the armband, and he had repeatedly taken on the responsibility of motivating the players and fighting for the team.

He has proved this season that he deserves Flick's trust. The German coach now relies on him as one of his key figures, thanks to his attacking impact and the huge physical effort he puts in when pressing, winning the ball back and supporting the back line.

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The second goal against Villarreal captured that leadership perfectly. Raphinha wasn't content to watch the opposition counter or wait for a teammate to step in. He tracked back a long way to win the ball, then kept running to join the move that ended with an important goal for Barcelona.

Fermín López and Lamine Yamal took the plaudits for the goal and the assist. Raphinha deserves his share too: his intervention was the turning point that gave Barcelona the chance to score their second and keep the comeback going against Villarreal.