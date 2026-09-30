Raphinha returns to Barcelona: Brazilian federation officially reveals nature of the injury

The Brazilian Football Confederation issued an official statement this Wednesday morning, sending Raphinha back to Barcelona as a precautionary measure after he picked up an injury on international duty in a friendly against Australia.

Raphinha scored a penalty in the match, a 4-2 win for the Seleção, but he came off at half-time after suffering swelling in his right thigh.

He will now miss Brazil's friendly against India on 3 October.

According to Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", medical examinations on the Barcelona forward confirmed the injury is not serious. He is feeling discomfort, though, and the sensible call was to avoid any unnecessary risks.

In its statement, the Brazilian Confederation explained that Raphinha is suffering from a "muscular oedema", which is why coach Carlo Ancelotti left him out of the squad for the India clash.

The winger wants to return as quickly as possible to be treated by Barcelona's medical staff. He is expected to undergo further examinations as soon as he lands in the city, allowing the club to assess his condition and speed up his recovery so he is ready to play under Hansi Flick in the first game after the international break.

Few have shone brighter for Barcelona this season. A switch to centre-forward has transformed his numbers, with 14 goals in just 8 appearances for the Catalans.



