Rangers vs Queen of the South: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Gers have not lifted the Scottish League Cup since 2011 and will want to make positive progress in this season’s competition

Rangers have enjoyed a positive start to the 2022-23 campaign, with a place in the Champions League group stage secured, and they will want to keep the feel-good factor flowing against Queen of the South. The Doonhamers, who now find themselves in the third tier of Scottish football, will need fortune to favour them if a positive result is to be picked up at Ibrox.

The Gers have not won the Scottish League Cup since 2011, which provides them with added incentive to go well, and GOAL has all of the information you need to keep across their second-round fixture on home soil.

Rangers vs Queen of the South date & kick-off time

Game: Rangers vs Queen of the South Date: August 30, 2022 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

How to watch Rangers vs Queen of the South on TV & live stream online

Rangers’ Scottish League Cup clash with Queen of the South will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports 1. It will also be made available to stream on Premier Player.

TV channel Live stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Player

Rangers squad & team news

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has had to contend with a number of injuries in recent outings, with Ben Davies, John Souttar and Filip Helander all stuck on the sidelines.

Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi are also unavailable, while Colombian strike Alfredo Morelos has been left out of recent selections as questions continue to be asked of his future in Glasgow.

He could see game time in cup competition, with Allan McGregor, Ridvan Yilmaz and Fashion Sakala also pushing for much-needed minutes after finding themselves on the fringes of the fold.

Position Players Goalkeepers McGregor, McLaughlin, McCrorie Defenders Barisic, Davies, Goldson, Helander, Katic, Souttar, Tavernier, Yilmaz, Zukowski Midfielders Arfield, Davis, Hagi, Jack, Kamara, Kelly, Lundstram, Sands, Tillman Forwards Colak, Kent, Lawrence, Matondo, Morelos, Roofe, Sakala, Wright

Queen of the South squad & team news

Player-manager Willie Gibson can be expected to name his strongest possible side as an unlikely scalp is sought.

Irish frontman Ruari Paton is set to lead the line, with his skill set capable of causing any side problems, with Gavin Reilly favourite to partner him in attack.