Rangers boss Gerrard issues Balogun injury update ahead of Livingston clash

The Nigeria international will not play a part when the Gers take on Callum Davidson’s men at Ibrox Stadium

manager has revealed Leon Balogun will not be available for their Scottish Premiership game against on Sunday.

The 32-year-old centre-back was forced off in their victory over St. Johnstone on Wednesday after he suffered an injury.

The international was subsequently replaced by Filip Helander in the encounter as the Gers secured their third consecutive league triumph.

Gerrard, who has been impressed with the performances of the defender since joining the side, explained the Super Eagles star will not feature against Callum Davidson’s men.

“Leon Balogun won't be available for the weekend, he has a small quad problem and we are waiting on results from a scan,” Gerrard said in a pre-match press conference.

Balogun has been delivering solid defensive displays since joining Rangers as a free agent after parting ways with Athletic following the expiration of his contract.

The defender was named in the Premiership Team of the Week following his performances in his debut against .

Balogun’s effort has helped Rangers keep clean sheets in their opening three games against the Dons, St. Mirren and St. Johnstone.

The experienced centre-back featured for 96, , Fortuna Düsseldorf, Darmstadt 98 and 05 before moving to in 2018 to team up with and Hove Albion.

Balogun spent two years with the Premier League side and then joined Championship club Wigan, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent.

The defender has been a key member of the Nigeria national team since he made his debut for the three-time African champions against in 2014.

Balogun, who has 32 caps for the West Africans, was part of Gernot Rohr’s side that finished third at the 2019 in .

The centre-back will hope to make a return to Rangers squad when they face on August 22.