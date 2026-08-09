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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Raja agree on a condition: an Arab club targets two of the Moroccan side's players

Transfers
Botola Pro
1. Division
Al-Wehdat SC
Raja Casablanca
Raja Casablanca
Morocco
Jordan

Raja reshuffles its squad

Jordan's Al-Wehdat have opened serious negotiations for the Raja Club Athletic pair, Nigerian Matthias Oyewusi and Mohamed Sharara, during the current summer transfer window.

According to the Moroccan website "Le 360", Raja have no objection to letting both players leave. The club want to reshape the squad and free up room for those who fit the plans of Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi. Any departure, though, hinges on suitable financial offers landing on the table.

Officials at the Green club insist that any bid from Al-Wehdat or anyone else must match the fee Raja paid for the players last summer, sparing them a loss on the sale.

Raja brought in Oyewusi and Sharara to strengthen the squad, yet neither man nailed down a regular starting place. That has left the club open to selling, provided the offers meet their financial conditions.

All of this unfolds as Raja continue to rebuild for the coming season. They have already confirmed the signing of Younes Eddahmani from Ittihad Touarga on a deal running to the summer of 2030.

Expect fresh movement on the Oyewusi and Sharara situation in the coming days, particularly if Al-Wehdat's interest turns into official bids. At that point Raja will have to weigh the proposals and decide on the players' future.

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