All eyes are on the eagerly awaited clash between Al-Ittihad and the UAE's Al-Ain, with both sides now confirming their line-ups for their AFC Champions League Elite meeting. A striking Moroccan presence leads the attacking lines: Youssef En-Nesyri wears the shirt of the "Dean", while El Houssine Rahimi lines up for Al-Ain, lending the forward battle a special flavour.

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Al-Ittihad go into the match chasing a result that strengthens their position on the continental road and hands them a fresh boost in the race for qualification. Al-Ain, meanwhile, want to seize the chance to come away with something positive against one of Saudi Arabia's biggest clubs, a real test of their Asian ambitions.

Both sides know the weight these head-to-head meetings carry, and both are desperate to stamp their character on the pitch.

Al-Ittihad's line-up against Al-Ain

Goalkeeper: Predrag Rajković.

Defence: Muhannad Al-Shanqiti, Carlo Simic, Danilo Pereira, Saad Al-Mousa.

Midfield: Dion Lopy, Georginio Wijnaldum, Houssem Aouar.

Attack: Marwan Al-Sahafi, Youssef En-Nesyri, Steven Bergwijn.

Al-Ain's line-up against Al-Ittihad

Goalkeeper: Khalid Eisa.

Defence: Lazaro, Bin Khalaq, Rami Rabia, Skoko, Rodrigues.

Midfield: Kaku, Traoré, Palacios.

Attack: El Houssine Rahimi, Giannis Giakoumakis.