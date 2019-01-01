Rachid Ghezzal: Fiorentina sign Leicester City winger on loan

The Algeria international will be the last summer signing by the Purple One after arriving on a season-long loan

club have confirmed the signing of Rachid Ghezzal on loan from Premier League side .

The Stadio Artemio Franchi club acquired the winger for €300,000 with an option to purchase for €9.7 million.

The 27-year-old joined the Foxes in August 2018 from as a direct replacement for his compatriot Riyad Mahrez, who left for .

The winger, however, failed to impress, scoring one goal in 19 league games in his debut season for the King Power Stadium outfit, which cost him a place in ’s title-winning squad.

This term, he has not featured for Brendan Rodgers’ men and in an effort to secure playing time, the former star has teamed up with the Purple One.

The Algeria winger will link up with international Kevin-Prince Boateng and Burkina Faso’s Bryan Dabo.

Ghezzal could make his debut for his new club when they take on Serie A champions in their next league game on September 14.