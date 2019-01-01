Live Scores
Rachid Ghezzal apologises to Leicester City fans after FA Cup ouster

The Foxes were dumped out from the competition by the League Two side

Rachid Ghezzal has apologised to Leicester City fans after the Foxes failed to progress past the third round of the FA Cup.

Claude Puel’s men suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to League Two side Newport County on Sunday at Rodney Parade.

The Foxes started the game unimpressively after Jamille Matt opened the scoring 10 minutes into the encounter before the Algeria winger levelled proceedings - his third goal of the season - but Padraig Amond’s late conversion from the penalty spot secured a famous victory for Newport.

Following the disappointing exit, the 26-year-old feels sorry for their fans who were hoping to win the Cup in memory of their late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

 “I know the club has never won this cup,” Ghezzal told Leicestershire Live.

“It was an objective for us , for the club and the Boss [Khun Vichai].

“Today we are sorry to the fans. Now we need to keep working and focused on the Premier League.

“When I scored it was more difficult and we conceded a penalty straight after, but that is football and we need to do better to win this game.

“We created so many chances and it is very disappointing. We had to score but sometimes it is like that. We tried but without success.”

Ghezzal who has made 13 premier League appearances this season will hope to help Leicester City return to winning ways in their next league game against Southampton on Saturday.

 

