Rachid Alioui’s: Super-sub powers Angers past Max Gradel’s Toulouse

The 27-year-old striker came from the bench to score twice as Stephane Moulin’s men cruised to an away win against the Violets

international Rachid Alioui got a brace as Angers beat 2-0 in Wednesday’s French topflight encounter.

The forward put up a man-of-the-match performance to hand the Black and Whites maximum points at Stadium de Toulouse.

Following his sensational second-half treble against , Casimir Ninga was handed his first start by Stephane Moulin.

The Chad international almost put his team ahead in the 37th but he was denied by Gen Shoji’s last-ditch challenge after rounding goalkeeper Bapiste Reynet.

However, the right moment beckoned when Alioui replaced injured forward in the 62nd minute.

Two minutes from full time, he drove home a superb free-kick that left Baptiste Reynet with no chance.

Before completing his double after profiting from Ninga’s assist, Guinea’s Issiaga Sylla had his goal overruled for a foul.

Sylla was on parade from start to finish for Toulouse, while Max Gradel replaced Quentin Boisgard in the 67th minute.

Thanks to this triumph, Angers are second in with 15 points from seven games. They welcome SC to Stade Raymond Kopa on Saturday.