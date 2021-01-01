Racheal Nachula earns late Zambia call-up for Banyana Banyana friendly

Bruce Mwape has drafted the Spain-based striker into his squad ahead of this weekend's international friendly in South Africa

Racheal Nachula has been handed a late Zambia call-up for Saturday's international friendly against South Africa, Goal understands.

On Wednesday, Goal had earlier reported that Banyana Banyana were boosted by the arrival of Eibar duo Thembi Kgatlana and Noko Matlou, increasing Desiree Ellis' squad to 25 in camp.

On the other hand, Bruce Mwape had initially announced a 27-player squad roster, with Shanghai forward Barbara Banda the only foreign player.

With limited experience available, head coach Mwape has now turned to the Zaragoza striker, after her exploits for the Spanish outfit, scoring six goals, including a brace at Parquesol.

Saturday's game will be the seventh meeting between the two sides, with the Copper Queens drawing twice and losing four times, including a 1-0 defeat in the 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup final.

Following a 2-1 triumph in Chile last November, Mwape is hoping to guide his side to a first-ever win over Banyana in their history.

With three months away from the Tokyo Olympics, Zambia will keen to step up their fine preparation build-up to the global sporting showpiece.

Goal understands, Zambia's delegation will depart Lusaka for South Africa on Friday, where they will be joined by Nachula from Spain.

On reuniting with her side for the first time since November, Nachula will be hoping to continue from where she left off, having scored the matchwinner in the victory over the Chileans in Santiago.

Her engagement with Zambia will see Nachula miss out on Zaragoza's tie against Kholosa Biyana's Sporting Gijon on Sunday.