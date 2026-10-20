Firas Al-Buraikan has become the focus of the Asian Player of the Year race. Sources from the "Shoat" podcast claim the Al-Ahli and Saudi national team striker has won the continental award with 145 points, roughly a month before the official announcement.

The "Shoat" podcast report claims Al-Buraikan has settled the contest, news that has gripped Saudi fans awaiting the name of the player set to be crowned Asia's best amid a strong Saudi presence in the running.

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Official confirmation would mark a standout moment in the Al-Ahli striker's career. He is chasing a place among the biggest stars of Saudi football after impressing for club and country across major domestic and continental fixtures.

Salem Al-Dawsari is not far behind. The Al-Hilal and Saudi national team captain boasts a rich record in Asian individual honours, having already won the Asian Player of the Year award twice, and he wants to add another prize to a glittering career.

Saudi football is desperate to keep its grip on continental honours, which gives the contest extra weight. Individual awards reflect a player's standing and his impact over the season, and they hand fans a chance to measure the achievements of their biggest stars across every competition.

The 145-point figure is still doing the rounds, but the winner needs official confirmation from the organising body. So the fans face a decisive wait. Will the Al-Ahli striker land the Asian award, or does the final result hold another surprise?



