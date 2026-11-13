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Tim Ursinus
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“Quite willing to open the coffers in the winter”: Borussia Dortmund’s alleged transfer plan revealed

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Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning to enter the transfer market this winter.

According to the Bild podcast "Dortmund Insider", sporting director Ole Book and other Dortmund decision-makers want to add depth at centre-back.

No specific targets have been named, but Borussia could look to the 2. Bundesliga, which Book knows well from his time at SV Elversberg.

Financially, the Black and Yellows have room to manoeuvre. "If they find a player whom everyone in charge believes in and who can help Borussia Dortmund in the short term, they are certainly willing to open the purse strings this winter," said Bild reporter Maximilian Wessing.

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Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton and Joane Gadou form the regular back three preferred by coach Niko Kovac this season. Ramy Bensebaini, pre-season winner Filippo Mane and Luca Reggiani are also available, though Reggiani could leave this winter.

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Transfer request reportedly lodged: Is Reggiani leaving Borussia Dortmund?

In the summer, Reggiani was already considered a candidate for sale. Top clubs in Serie A, in particular, are said to be interested. As Sky recently reported, Reggiani's agent has already conveyed his client's wish to leave to the Dortmund hierarchy. The 18-year-old is said to be unhappy with his limited playing time.

Reggiani has made just two first-team appearances this season. Instead, he has played eight times for the U23s in the Regionalliga and UEFA Youth League. Mane has also had limited opportunities. He came on as a substitute in each of the first two Bundesliga matches and played the full 90 minutes in the DFB Cup first-round match against HEBC Hamburg before a muscle injury initially sidelined him. Since then, he too has gained match practice exclusively with the reserve team.

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Rather than add another centre-back, Borussia Dortmund could focus on the right side of defence. Following Yan Couto's departure in the summer, Julian Ryerson is the only recognised right-back in the squad. Maximilian Beier, among others, has recently filled in at wing-back.

Kovac surprisingly switched to a back four in the 2-1 win over SV Elversberg before the international break. He fielded Gadou at right-back and rested Ryerson after his Champions League appearance against Real Betis.

Written byTim Ursinus

German and European Football Correspondent

Although a career as a goalkeeper didn’t materialize, football has always been a constant in my life. Even as a young child, it was clear that sports journalism would be the path forward. After an internship in the sports desk of the Schwäbisches Tagblatt in my hometown of Tübingen, I studied in Karlsruhe—a somewhat questionable choice for a Swabian. At the end of 2018, I started as an intern at SPOX and GOAL, stayed on as a working student, and eventually became a trainee. Since 2023, I have been a permanent member of the editorial teams. In September 2024, I took on the role of SEO Senior, but I also work as a reporter and editor-in-chief on duty.

🎯 My Core Areas:

  • Delegating SEO articles and managing freelancers in this field
  • On-site reporting for Bundesliga clubs (especially FC Bayern, VfB Stuttgart, BVB, and Eintracht Frankfurt)
  • Stories surrounding football
  • Researching and writing news from the world of sports

⚽ How I Got Into Football:

It traces back to FC Bayern’s Champions League triumph in the early 2000s, when Oliver Kahn saved three penalties and became the hero of my childhood. The memory is admittedly a bit blurry, as I was only four years old at the time. Nevertheless, it wasn’t long before I tore open the wrapping paper on my first pair of goalkeeper gloves.

🌟 My Favorite Football Moments:

There are quite a few. First and foremost, memories of assignments as a reporter—such as in Paris, Madrid, or Milan—come to mind. Added to that are private groundhopper trips, which will remain unforgettable forever.

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