Former footballer Quincy Promes gave a detailed statement for the first time last summer about his role in drug smuggling, his lawyer said on Monday during an appeal hearing.

Promes, 34, was questioned for a full day in June about his role, and that of his cousin Marylio V., in the smuggling of cocaine in 2020. "He explained how he became involved in the case," his lawyer Geert-Jan Knoops told the Court of Appeal in Amsterdam. Promes is also said to have spoken about encrypted phones.

In February 2024, Promes was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison for his part in large-scale drug trafficking. Cracked chat messages showed that in January 2020 the forward instructed extractors to bring in shipments of 650 and 712 kilos. Customs intercepted one of the two drug shipments. The other generated millions.

The former Ajax and Netherlands international did not attend the hearings during the trial at first instance, denied involvement and appealed. Authorities eventually arrested Promes in Dubai and extradited him to the Netherlands. He has now been in custody for more than 1.5 years.

During the appeal, the court ruled that his cousin may be questioned about the new statements. That examination will take place in November. The substantive hearing of the case is scheduled for 30 November and 2 December. At that hearing, Promes will also be tried on suspicion of stabbing a family member in 2020.

Meanwhile, Marylio V. was sentenced on appeal last March to three years and eight months in prison. That was a considerably lower sentence than at first instance, when he was sentenced to six years.















