Quess Corp on East Bengal player contracts: All obligations will be met

Quess Corp has denied the reports that suggested that players were denied their salaries...

Quess Corp has given an assurance that all contractual obligations with players will be met.

The Bengaluru-based business service-providing company Quess Corp had stated their intention to end their association with the Kolkata giants East Bengal on May 31, 2020.

Quess East Bengal FC, a Joint Venture formed between East Bengal and their investors. Quess had 70 per cent stake in the new entity while East Bengal had 30 per cent.

In the company's response to reports that players have been denied their salaries due the contractual situation between the company and the club, Quess Corp stated, “It has come to our notice that there are untoward allegations, most of them unverified, doing the rounds on how players of the football club have been denied their salaries as an outcome of the termination of the agreement between Quess Corp and EBFC.

"We would like to clarify that we are a responsible corporate and our obligations to all will be met. We have been working closely with our representatives in Kolkata to ensure that this transition happens smoothly and with minimal discomfort. The formalities pertaining to the termination of the JV agreement between Quess, QEBFC and EBFC is underway and is expected to be completed soon. While Quess will do everything to protect the value of its shareholders, we will uphold the future of the game and its supporters.”

It was initially a three-year partnership but Quess decided to make an exit after just two years. East Bengal finished second on the league table last season with 23 points from 16 matches and the title was won by their arch-rivals, .