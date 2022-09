The football world has joined the rest of the United Kingdom in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen was the longest-serving British monarch, with her 70-year reign coinciding with many of football's biggest moments.

She died on September 8 at Balmoral.

Top figures in football, acknowledging her cultural impact, have lined up to pay respect to Elizabeth, with everyone from former players to clubs offering their condolences following her death at 96 years old.

Football pays respects to Queen Elizabeth ll