Quality Bailly still has a future at Manchester United - Stam

The former Dutch defender hailed the Ivory Coast international who put in a solid performance against Chelsea on Monday night

Former centre-back Jaap Stam has asserted Eric Bailly has "got quality" after impressing in his comeback from injury in Monday night's 2-0 Premier League win at .

The 25-year old Ivorian was making his first appearance of the season having been out with a knee injury since April 2019 which required surgery.

Bailly put in a composed performance at Stamford Bridge where he won all his aerial challenges and dribbles, blocked three shots and made two clearances and interceptions.

“United played a little bit different to what he’s [Bailly] used to because they normally play four at the back when he’s fit," Stam told 888Sport as quoted in the Daily Express.

“This time they had three with two wing-backs and he did okay. I think he’s got potential and he’s got quality.

“He has struggled with injuries so that has made it difficult for him to show himself but if he keeps on producing then he still has a future at Manchester United.”

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also pleased with Bailly, describing his bravery like that of a lion.

The former man will hope to get into the thick of the action again when United travel to in the Round of 32 on Thursday.