Qatar and Supreme Committee announce new strategic partnership with CONCACAF

The collaboration focuses on Qatar’s participation in the Gold Cup and long-term football for development partnership....

The Football Association (QFA) and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), the organisation responsible for delivering the infrastructure for the 2022 World Cup, have formed a new strategic partnership with CONCACAF, the governing body for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The partnership will see the QFA and the SC play an important role in developing the game of football with a long-term vision with dedicated programmes across all levels of football and sport across the CONCACAF region.

More importantly, the partnership will see take part in the region's top footballing competition - the CONCACAF Gold Cup - as a guest nation in the next two editions in 2021 and 2023.

More teams

The reigning champions have already played in the Copa America which is South America's continental championship in 2019 and are set to feature in the same next year as well.

This marks another important milestone as Qatar prepares their team for their first ever World Cup campaign in 2022.

The association also includes long-term involvement in the region’s development initiatives like SC’s human and social legacy programme - Generation Amazing - and the CONCACAF NextPlay programme. They will focus on community coach development, which will benefit thousands of youngsters across the region, and help leave a lasting legacy of the 2022 World Cup.

Generation Amazing is a program that uses football for development initiatives to address social issues in countries with such needs through the construction of community football pitches, football development training and involvement of youngsters.

“The Concacaf Gold Cup is a prestigious tournament and we’re thrilled Qatar has been invited to compete in the 2021 and 2023 editions,” said QFA President, H.E. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani. “Qatar’s participation in the tournament next year takes place just 17 months before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off, so it will be a great opportunity to help further prepare the national team ahead of their opening World Cup match on 21 November 2022.

“Winning the 2019 AFC Asian Cup marked an important milestone in our development plan, and so we head into the Gold Cup confident that we can compete with Concacaf’s best teams. We look forward to the competition.”

SC Secretary General, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, commented on the long-term football for development partnership between the SC’s Generation Amazing Programme and Concacaf’s NextPlay Programme.

“Generation Amazing uses the power of football to create sustainable social development in communities around the world. Since it was launched as part of Qatar’s bid to host the World Cup, it has positively impacted the lives of more than 500,000 people around the world.

"Looking to the future and the further expansion of this important legacy project, we are excited to announce this strategic partnership with the Concacaf's own football for development programme, to ensure the growth of both initiatives and deliver a greater impact on the lives of even more people, in even more countries. Most importantly, this partnership will help ensure a sustainable, lasting tournament legacy in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, well after the last ball is kicked in 2022.”

Al Thawadi added, “From a footballing perspective, it will be great to see Qatar’s national team take on some of the world’s best when they meet in the 2021 edition of the Gold Cup, ahead of their historic participation on home turf at the FIFA World Cup 2022.”

The collaboration will also provide multiple knowledge sharing opportunities between the organizing bodies of Qatar 2022 and the World Cup 2026, which will take place in the CONCACAF region.

Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President, Victor Montagliani, commented on the Qatar national team’s invitation to play in the 2021 and 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup completions.

“The Qatar National Team will be a guest participant in the Concacaf Gold Cup, the flagship men’s international competition in our region. We look forward to welcoming them and we know that as reigning AFC Asian Cup Champions they will provide stern opposition for our national teams. This innovative partnership with the QFA and the SC includes a significant football development and social responsibility component, offering huge benefits to the game across the Concacaf region."