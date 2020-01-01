Hassan Al-Thawadi: Qatar 2022 will witness an Olympic spirit in a World Cup

Al-Thawadi has promised fans that Qatar 2022 will be a compact world cup allowing fans to watch two matches a day...

inaugurated the fourth venue for the 2022 World Cup - the beautiful Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium at Al Rayyan city on its December 18, also the National Day.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has now inaugurated four venues for the World Cup, with exactly two years left for the marquee event. The other three venues which have already been completed are the Khalifa International, Al Janoub and Education City stadiums.

Hassan Al Thawadi, the Secretary-General of the SC– the organization responsible for delivering the World Cup in 2022, stated that sustainability has been one of the key aspects which was considered while building this stadium.

"I am very very proud after the inauguration of the stadium. For me, the stadium represents our commitment to sustainability. When we demolished the previous stadium, we utilised 90 per cent of its material in building this stadium. So I think it represents our long-term commitment to sustainability.

"But of course, the day itself is a very special day. It represents the past, the present and the future. The past in the sense that today is our national day. The present as we are celebrating the final of the Amir's Cup. And the future is that the final of the World Cup 2022 is on the 18th. On all fronts, it is a special moment for us," he said.

The venue's design, construction, management and energy efficiency are in line with the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) by the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD). As a result, GSAS Design & Build Certification (four-star rating), GSAS Construction Management Certification (Class A*) and GSAS Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) Compliance Certificates have been awarded to the Al Rayyan stadium.

The project achieved a landfill rate of 90 per cent, given that they kept construction and demolition waste to a minimum. It is also 20 per cent more energy-efficient compared to other venues and uses 20 per cent less water, thanks to sustainable measures.

The official also stressed the importance of involving the community right from the beginning to promote a feeling of harmony and inclusion.

"From Day one, we agave involved the community in all stages of development of the stadium. So we visited the families in the community surrounding the stadium. We tried to figure out what they wanted and the concerns that they had. We tried to address them within the design. It will be a destination for the community as we have one of the biggest malls and the metro station right here. It will be a very unique stadium," said the high-ranking official.

The SC had promised that fan experience remains high on their priority list and Thawadi assured that they are 'eagerly waiting' to welcome the visitors from every corner of the world. Fans will not have to take a flight to travel from one stadium to another and they can enjoy multiple matches on the same day.

"The fact that it is five km away from the Education City stadium represents that it is a compact world cup. We have always made this commitment to the fans. The best way to describe, it is an Olympic spirit but within a world cup. I think fans will be able to watch more than one match a day and it will be a unique offering. They will not have to change accommodation to follow their teams. They will be able to celebrate the world coming together for the world cup and at the same time football on the pitch.

"Excitement, pride and sometimes anxiety but overall it is anticipation. Eagerly waiting for the start of the world cup. where welcome everyone from different parts of the world to celebrate this great moment," expressed the general secretary of SC.