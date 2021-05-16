Pyramids 4-1 Enyimba: Adel’s brace inspires People's Elephant destruction
Enyimba’s dreams of reaching the Caf Confederation Cup semi-final suffered a massive setback following Sunday’s 4-1 defeat to Pyramids.
Victor Mbaoma had given them an early lead in the first minute, however, they paid dearly for their shambolic defending as the hosts recorded a massive comeback win.
More shortly...
