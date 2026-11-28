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Al-Ahli's Dutch head coach Marino Pusic sent an emotional message to the fans after they called for his sacking during the match against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League.

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Al-Ahli beat visitors Al-Taawoun 3-1 at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on Saturday evening in the 13th round of the Saudi Pro League.

Pusic told his post-match press conference, in comments reported by Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah: "We controlled the first half, but we lacked precision in building our attacks. Our opponents had one shot in the whole half and scored from it, and we managed to equalise at the end of the half."

He went on: "In the second half we talked about working harder. (Edouard) Mendy made great saves that helped us, and the players' reaction was outstanding. I thank them for it."

Pusic made it clear he isn't going anywhere: "I'm very proud of the players and we are fighting together. My relationship with them is good. I will stay until the end so that the team succeed and I make the fans proud."

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The chants demanding his dismissal clearly stung. He addressed them at the end of his remarks: "I'm human, and what happened was certainly painful for me. But I'm a professional and level-headed coach, and I will always do everything I can together with the rest of the team."

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Pusic endured his unhappiest night in the Saudi Pro League, listening to chants demanding his dismissal as first-team head coach for more than 90 minutes .

Al-Ahli fans chose the Al-Taawoun match to make their demand for the Dutch coach's sacking. It started with the empty seats: unlike in previous matches, many supporters stayed away from the Alinma Stadium altogether.

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Those who did turn up were a knife in the back of the former Shakhtar coach. They chanted against him throughout: before kick-off, at half-time and even after the final whistle.

They got creative, too, singing to a variety of tunes all built around one phrase: "Pusic out".

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Pusic simply smiled. He carried on giving instructions to his players and made no attempt to get into an argument with the crowd.

Some reports had suggested the Al-Ahli board wanted to sack Pusic before the Clasico against Al-Nassr. The club's financial crisis and the hefty penalty clause in the Dutch coach's contract stopped them.

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Pusic took over as Al-Ahli head coach last August, replacing Germany's Matthias Jaissle, who left unexpectedly to take charge of Newcastle United.

In 20 matches in charge of the Jeddah side, he has won 12, drawn two and lost six.

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Al-Ahli sit fourth in the Saudi league table with 27 points from nine wins and four defeats, a full six points behind leaders Al-Hilal.