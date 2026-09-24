Aaron Anselmino has barely been mentioned in public in recent weeks and months. To make sense of the centre-back's situation, after Chelsea loaned him to Borussia Dortmund last season, recalled him in the winter and then immediately sent him on another loan to Blues partner club Racing Strasbourg, you have to read between the lines.

He was famously reluctant to leave Dortmund against his will. A Westphalians video captured Anselmino in tears as he said goodbye to his team-mates. His spell in France ultimately turned into a disaster that Anselmino would probably most like to erase from his memory.

That is why there was a 241-day gap between posts on his Instagram profile, and why there is not a single photo from his time in Strasbourg. There, the issue that has run through Anselmino's time in Europe ever since he joined Chelsea permanently in January 2025 for a fee of €16.5 million reached its peak: he was injured.

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How often did Aaron Anselmino play for Racing Strasbourg?

Anselmino played 15 minutes for Racing across three matches. In two of them, he came on in the 90th minute and the eighth minute of stoppage time respectively. In total, he missed a hefty 20 matches for the Alsatians because of a dead leg and two thigh injuries. Each time, he was ruled out shortly after getting back on the pitch.

Things were no different at Dortmund. Back then, Anselmino produced a very respectable debut, then disappeared for weeks. His hamstring has caused him incredible trouble. By now, the 21-year-old has racked up seven injury layoffs since leaving his home country Argentina, with spells out ranging from two and a half weeks to around three months.

For a young talent trying to develop on an unfamiliar continent, after having to adapt within a few months to three new locations, cultures and internal club processes, that is pure poison. His numbers reflect it: since January 2025, Anselmino has made 14 appearances in senior football, totalling 603 minutes on the pitch. Ninety-seven per cent of those came at Dortmund.

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Aaron Anselmino currently injured once again at Chelsea

What is going on with Anselmino right now? Take a guess: he is injured and out of the picture. Or out of the picture because he was injured? It is not entirely clear, as per paragraph one of this article.

With fierce competition in London, a fresh start under new coach Xabi Alonso and more than €400 million spent on ten players to back that plan, Anselmino was always going to be seen as a candidate to leave. In whatever form that might take.

Yet his extremely limited availability and reliability meant interested parties were hardly queueing up. Clubs that at least had tentative thoughts about signing him felt vindicated on 9 August.

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Aaron Anselmino has not played a single second for Chelsea yet

After Alonso had given him 63 minutes as a substitute across three matches on the Blues' Asia tour, against Tottenham, Juventus and Milan, each time in place of Jorrel Hato, Anselmino started that day. The opponents in the penultimate pre-season match were Malaysian club Johor Darul Ta'zim FC.

The Argentinian lasted 29 minutes. Then the muscles in his thigh flared up. Anselmino left the pitch in tears.

Since then, he has stayed off the pitch. On 27 August, Anselmino was at least in the squad for the EFL Cup match against Luton Town, but watched all 90 minutes from the bench. In every other match, he had to take a seat in the stands.

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Aaron Anselmino missing from Chelsea team photo

Then, on 12 September, Alonso finally mentioned Anselmino in public, but only as one of three players unavailable for the league clash against Hull City. It strongly suggests Anselmino suffered another injury after his place on the bench against Luton. Four days later, the official team photo was taken. Anselmino is not in it.

Next comes a routine he already knows all too well: get fit, build up training sessions, ideally make some first brief appearances and, finally, stay stable for once. Only then will Anselmino have any chance at all of a loan move in the winter.

That looks the most likely scenario for him, with the past few months guaranteed to have left him hugely frustrated and annoyed. Chelsea's start to the season will not have helped either: with 15 goals conceded after seven competitive matches, four wins, one draw and two defeats, Alonso is overseeing the worst defence in the Premier League and watching his side concede at an average of more than two goals per game.

Aaron Anselmino: performance data in professional football