Güler struck in the 30th minute. Former Leipzig player Yan Diomande cut the ball back from the left to the Turkish midfielder, who let fly from 16 metres while running at full speed. Güler's left-footed shot arced over Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, who had no chance, and into the far corner.

"That unbelievably good left foot," DAZN commentator Jan Platte said of the Real Madrid opener. Güler, who had set up two goals in the spectacular 4-3 win away to AS Roma in the Champions League in midweek, had his second goal of the season across all competitions. With five assists too, the 21-year-old now has seven goal contributions.

Mbappe took his turn in the 37th minute. Diomande started the move again: Jude Bellingham flicked the €125 million new signing's pass from the left on to Mbappe with a slight touch of his heel. The star striker took the ball into the penalty area with a "brutal movement", as DAZN pundit Max Nicu put it, slipped past Sevilla defender Kike Salas with his next touch and beat Vlachodimos with another spectacular dance step.

"Incredible! Simply incredible!" commentator Platte shouted into his microphone. "It's all happening too quickly for the visitors now," Nicu said in praise of the Frenchman's move. Mbappe had his tenth goal of the season across all competitions in his 11th appearance.

In the second half, Mbappe added his 11th. After winning a penalty when he was fouled, he casually chipped it softly down the middle with a Panenka to make it 3-0 for Real in the 63rd minute.







