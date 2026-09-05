PSV tried to bring Ladislav Krejcí to Eindhoven in the final days of the transfer window, Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad reports. The 30-cap Czech Republic international was supposed to strengthen Peter Bosz's defence, but Wolverhampton Wanderers were unwilling to cooperate with a transfer.

Elfrink says PSV approached The Wolves shortly before the window closed in an attempt to sign Krejci. However, the Eindhoven club got 'short shrift' in their approach.

PSV had already made it clear they were still in the market for defensive reinforcements. The club signed Lutsharel Geertruida on loan from RB Leipzig and secured an option to buy, but they also wanted another centre-back.

For that role, Krejcí emerged as one of the main targets. His name had already come up in Eindhoven in August and PSV decided to make another move in the final stage of the transfer window.

That deal never materialised. Wolverhampton Wanderers kept the door shut and PSV missed out on the Czech defender.

The 27-year-old Krejcí can play in several positions. He can slot into central defence, but is also regularly used as a defensive midfielder.

Transfermarkt values Krejcí at €22 million. Before his spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers, he played for Sparta Prague and Girona, among others, and also featured in the Champions League with the latter.

Earlier this summer, Krejcí also wore the captain's armband for the Czech Republic national team at the World Cup. The defender scored his country's first goal in the opening match against South Korea, a 2-1 defeat, heading home from a long throw-in. The Czech Republic then went out in the group stage with just one point.







