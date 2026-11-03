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UEFA Champions League on TV

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PSV vs. Club Brugge: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Philips Stadion

PSV and Club Brugge kick off at 21:00 on 04.11.2026.

How to watch PSV vs. Club Brugge live today: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show the match live. You can start the stream below.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at PSV and Club Brugge?

PSV have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They thrashed Willem II Tilburg 7:0 in the Eredivisie last time out, bouncing back from a 1:2 defeat against ADO Den Haag. In the Champions League, PSV won 1:0 away in Porto but lost 0:1 to RB Leipzig and 1:0 to Inter Milan.

Five wins from their last five competitive matches have Club Brugge in excellent form. They most recently won 2:4 away at SV Zulte Waregem in the Belgian league. In the Champions League, Brugge beat Lens 3:0 and won 3:4 away at Inter Milan, a run of five wins without defeat.

PSV vs. Club Brugge: Line-ups

PSV vs. Club Brugge: Form

PSV vs. Club Brugge: Head-to-head record

PSV vs. Club Brugge: The tables