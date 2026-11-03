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PSV vs Club Brugge: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Philips Stadion

PSV vs Club Brugge kicks off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch PSV vs Club Brugge live today: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show the match live. You can start the live stream below.

Talking points of the week: PSV and Club Brugge

Across their past five competitive matches, PSV have won two, drawn one and lost two. They followed a 1-2 defeat to ADO Den Haag with a 7-0 Eredivisie win against Willem II Tilburg. In the Champions League, PSV won 1-0 away in Porto but lost 0-1 to RB Leipzig and 1-0 to Inter Milan.

With five wins from their last five competitive matches, Club Brugge head into this game in excellent form. They most recently won 2-4 away at SV Zulte Waregem in the Belgian league. In the Champions League, Brugge beat Lens 3-0 and won 3-4 away at Inter Milan.

PSV vs Club Brugge: line-ups

PSV vs Club Brugge: form

PSV vs Club Brugge: head-to-head record

PSV vs Club Brugge: the tables