PSV throw it away in injury time and embarrass themselves against Fortuna Sittard

PSV dropped points in painful fashion against Fortuna Sittard in their first league match of the season in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. The Eindhoven side turned a 0-1 deficit around after the break through Ryan Flamingo and the 18-year-old Noah Fernandez, but Édouard Michut made it 2-2 in the 92nd minute with a stunning strike.

Peter Bosz made no fewer than five changes after the 0-4 defeat to AZ in the Johan Cruyff Shield. Paul Wanner replaced the suspended Joey Veerman, Mauro Júnior and Armando Obispo came into defence, and Ivan Perisic and Ruben van Bommel joined Ricardo Pepi in attack. Fortuna coach Danny Buijs went with a 3-4-3, with Mohamed Ihattaren and Romeny behind Lequincio Zeefuik.

Fortuna made their presence felt straight away and thought they had the lead after six minutes, only for Romeny to be offside. A minute later, Ihattaren forced Matej Kovar into a save. In the 17th minute, the PSV keeper had to intervene again to deny the forward.

For all their possession, PSV barely found a way through Fortuna. Wanner shot over, Guus Til fired well wide from a difficult angle, and after more than half an hour Van Bommel sent a dangerous header towards goal from a Perisic corner, but Mattijs Branderhorst tipped it over.

Then, just before half-time, Fortuna struck. In the 42nd minute, Flamingo's header back to Kovar was far too soft, and Romeny reacted sharply before rounding the goalkeeper to make it 0-1. Despite 80 per cent possession and ten attempts on goal, PSV went into the break behind.

After the interval, Bosz acted straight away and replaced Van Bommel with Amir Bouhamdi. Ten minutes into the second half, PSV were level when Perisic whipped a corner into the six-yard box and Flamingo headed in. Branderhorst protested over a slight pull by Wanner, but the 1-1 stood.

Next, Zeefuik had to go off with a muscle injury, after which Bosz added more attacking threat with Alassane Pléa and Dennis Man for Til and Sven Mijnans. Even then, Ihattaren had another chance, but Kovar saved his third effort of the evening too.

Still, Fortuna kept their shape well, but four minutes later PSV made it 2-1 on the counter. Wanner picked out Pléa, whose poor first touch actually sent the ball into the path of the advancing Fernandez. The 18-year-old left-back kept his cool and beat Branderhorst with a classy chip.

That advantage did not last. In the second minute of stoppage time, substitute Michut unleashed a magnificent effort from outside the penalty area towards the top corner. The ball took a deflection off the head of Perisic and flew beyond Kovar, as Fortuna snatched a 2-2 draw deep into stoppage time.