Wonderful news for Mauro Júnior: PSV's 27-year-old captain has earned his first call-up to the Brazil national team and head coach Carlo Ancelotti has handed him the chance to make his debut for the Seleção. Brazil will play three friendly internationals against Australia and India in late September and early October.

Mauro previously made 24 appearances for various Brazil youth teams, but an invitation to the senior Seleção had not arrived until now. At 27, the defender has finally got that reward after playing 206 official matches for PSV's first team since arriving in Eindhoven in 2017.

Several times in recent years, the Brazilian seemed to be on his way out of PSV, yet each time he stayed in Eindhoven. This season, Mauro has also been wearing the captain's armband because of Jerdy Schouten's injury, and now he has his first call-up for his country as well.

That selection fits into the major renewal Ancelotti has set in motion after the World Cup. Only nine players who actually featured at the global finals have been selected again, and Mauro is one of eight players in the new group still waiting for their debut for the Seleção. Brazil play Australia on 25 and 29 September before facing India on 3 October.

Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba) and Otávio (Cruzeiro).

Defenders: Arthur Dias (Athletico-PR), Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Jair (Nottingham Forest), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Matheuzinho (Corinthians), Mauro Júnior (PSV), Vitor Reis (Manchester City) and Wesley (AS Roma).

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Breno Bidon (Corinthians), Bruno Guimarães (Arsenal), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Douglas Luiz (Juventus) and Gabriel Bontempo (Santos).

Forwards: Endrick (Real Madrid), Estêvão (Chelsea), João Pedro (Chelsea), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (FC Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Samuel Lino (Flamengo) and Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).