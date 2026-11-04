Matej Kovar - 7.5

Sergiño Dest - 6.5

Dest had an early chance to make it 1-0 when he broke clear against Yann Sommer, but the Swiss goalkeeper saved well. Ten minutes before half-time, the experienced Brugge goalkeeper denied him again. The right-back gave PSV a threat going forward, but his side still lost.

Lutsharel Geertruida - 7

Armando Obispo - 5.5

Filip Kostic - 5

Mauro Júnior - 6

Kodai Sano - 7.5

Guus Til - 6

Ivan Perisic - 6

Against his former club, the experienced Croatian delivered plenty of crosses, but none produced a goal as PSV pushed for a 1-0 lead. Club Brugge went into the dressing room ahead at half-time instead.

Sven Mijnans - 5

The makeshift striker could not stop Nicolò Tresoldi heading in a cross to make it 1-0. Mijnans nearly equalised immediately at the other end. Brugge's physically strong defenders made life difficult for him, although he fared better after the break. He then made a mistake with a backheel, after which Carlos Forbs scored the winner on the counter-attack.

Ruben van Bommel - 6.5

At times, the winger burst forward, leaving his marker Kyriani Sabbe with no chance in a sprint. Van Bommel later headed against the bar, though play was called back for a foul. After the break, he had a header cleared off the line before Ricardo Pepi replaced him.